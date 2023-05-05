Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding an Investor Webinar presentation hosted by London South East on Monday 15th May 2023 at 6pm (UK local time).

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to attend, you can register for free using the link below:

London South East May 15th registration link :

https://bit.ly/3NAREOT

