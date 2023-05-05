Anzeige
Orosur Mining Inc Announces Investor Webinar

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Orosur Mining Inc (TSXV:OMI)(AIM:OMI), the mineral explorer and developer focused on identifying and advancing projects in South America, with current operations in Columbia, Brazil and Argentina, announces that Louis Castro, Chairman and Brad George, Chief Executive Officer, will be holding an Investor Webinar presentation hosted by London South East on Monday 15th May 2023 at 6pm (UK local time).

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions. If you would like to attend, you can register for free using the link below:

London South East May 15th registration link :

https://bit.ly/3NAREOT

For further information visit www.orosur.com, follow on twitter @orosurm or contact:

Orosur Mining Inc.
Louis Castro, Chairman,
Brad George, CEO
info@orosur.ca
Tel: +1 (778) 373-0100

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP - Nomad & Joint Broker
Jeff Keating / Kasia Brzozowska
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3 470 0470

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd - Joint Broker
Andy Thacker/James Pope
Tel: +44 (0)20 3657 0050

Flagstaff Communications and Investor Communications
Tim Thompson
Mark Edwards
Fergus Mellon
orosur@flagstaffcomms.com
Tel: +44 (0)207 129 1474

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Orosur Mining Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753116/Orosur-Mining-Inc-Announces-Investor-Webinar

