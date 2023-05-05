Notice of initial public offering of Grab2Go AS shares

Grab2Go AS (registry code 16014547, Veskiposti tn 2-1002, 10138, Tallinn, Estonia, hereinafter "Grab2Go" or "Issuer") hereby announces the initial public offering of its shares. The offering is based on a description of the company prepared by Grab2Go, available on the Grab2Go website at https://www.grab2go.eu/investors Shares are offered to the public only in Estonia and not in any other jurisdiction. Comment by Grab2Go management board member Mart Viilipus: According to CEO Mart Viilipus, since the founding of Grab2Go in 2020 its operations have mainly been funded by direct investment from Jaak Roosaare, Madis Müür, as well as Pipedrive- and Wise-related investors among others. "We also raised funds from EstBAN members via the Funderbeam platform. Now it's time for the next step - a public funding round as a transparent company listed on the First North multilateral trading facility of Nasdaq", Viilipus said. "This year we will focus on developing an indoor product solution. Our first product - a self-service pharmacy - is already operational in the Rapla Prisma BENU pharmacy. This year we will also develop an autonomous coffee vending solution in cooperation with leading commercial espresso machine manufacturer Schaerer. It's an important innovation for the convenience store sector, as well as an addition to our existing solution", elaborated Viilipus on their plans. "In order to keep up with our growth and provide efficient and professional service to our clients, establishing a team of product service experts will be an area of focus in the near future", the leader of the technology start-up added. Up to half of the capital raised will be used to expand from Estonia to other markets in Northern and Central Europe, primarily by developing existing client relationships and establishing new ones. Overview of the essential terms of the offering Up to 992,000 ordinary shares of Grab2Go are publicly offered. If the interest in the offering is high and the investor demand exceeds the number of shares offered, the Issuer has the right to increase the number of shares in the offering up to 1,091,200 shares. The estimated revenue of the offering is approximately EUR 1,200,000, or up to EUR 1,320,000 in the case of oversubscription. Grab2Go intends to use the revenue from the offering for product and team development as well as for increasing its production and sales capabilities. Grab2Go has submitted an application for admission to trading of all its shares including the new shares issued in the course of the offering on the Multilateral Trading Facility First North. The offering period during which the shares can be subscribed for will begin on 8 May 2023 at 10:00 and ends on 23 May 2023 at 16:00 (Estonian time). The offer price is fixed at EUR 1.21 per share of which EUR 0.10 is the nominal value and EUR 1.11 is the issue premium. Only an integer number of shares can be subscribed for. Investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact the operator of its securities account opened at the Estonian Register of Securities or a financial institution who is a member of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange and manages its securities account at the Estonian Register of Securities. Important dates The below timeline specifies the most important dates related to the offer. 8 May 2023 at 10:00 Start of the offering period 23 May 2023 at 16:00 End of the offering period On or about 25 May 2023 Announcement on the results of the offering On or about 29 May 2023 Settlement of the offering On or about 30 May 2023 First day of trading on First North On or about 7 June 2023 Increase the share capital in the commercial register On or about 12 June First trading day of new shares on Nasdaq Tallinn First 2023 North Given that the already issued shares belonging to the major shareholder of Grab2Go that are lent to Swedbank AS are used for settlement purposes, it is possible to start trading with the shares on the following day after settlement. The reference in the schedule to 12 June 2023 concerns the first trading day of the shares issued by Grab2Go to Swedbank AS to enable the repayment of the loan. Subscription form Owner of the [name of the investor] securities account: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities account: [number of the investor's securities account] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Custodian: [name of the investor's custodian] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security: GRAB2GO AKTSIA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: EE3100107194 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount of securities: [number of shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Price (per one share): 1 euro and 21 cents -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction amount: [the number of shares for which the investor wishes to subscribe multiplied by the price of the share] -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Counterparty: Swedbank AS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities account of 99111914384 the counterparty: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Custodian of the Swedbank AS counterparty: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of transaction: Subscription -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Type of settlement: delivery versus payment (DVP) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Allocation principles Grab2Go shall decide on the distribution of the offering shares at its sole discretion after the end of the offering period on or about 25 May 2023. All investors shall be treated equally in the same circumstances for the purposes of distribution, however, Grab2Go reserves the right to prefer Grab2Go's management, employees and/or existing investors. Grab2Go is entitled to use different allocation principles between the groups of retail investors and institutional investors. In addition to the offering, Grab2Go may allocate shares at its discretion to institutional investors, provided that such investors can be considered qualified investors within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation and to investors in the European Economic Area member states to whom the Shares are offered non-publicly according to Article 1(4) of the Prospectus Regulation. Before investing in the shares of Grab2Go we advise you to acquaint yourself with the company description in full and, if needed, consult with an expert. Contacts for additional information: Reio Orasmäe Chief Sales Officer and co-founder Contact: reio@grab2go.eu; 56877090 Member of the management board of Grab2Go, Mart Viilipus mart@grab2go.eu; 53053173 Grab2Go is an Estonian public liability company that develops and produces smart, independent, unmanned and robotised convenience store and pharmacy technology and sales points. Important information: This notice is an advertisement for securities within the meaning of Regulation No 2017/1129/EU of 14 June 2017 of the European Parliament and of the Council and does not constitute an offer to sell the shares of the Issuer or invitation to subscribe to the shares of the Issuer. Before deciding to invest we ask the investors to acquaint themselves with the Issuer's company description and if needed consult with an expert. Decision to acquire the shares of the Issuer should be based only on the information presented in the company description of the Issuer. The information contained in this notice is not intended to be published, distributed or transmitted, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, or in any other country or circumstance where the publication, sharing or transmission would be unlawful or to any persons to whom the competent authorities have applied financial sanctions. The Issuer's shares will be publicly offered only in the Republic of Estonia and the sale or offer of the shares shall not take place in any jurisdiction where such offer, invitation or sale would be unlawful without the exception or qualification of law or to any persons to whom the competent authorities have applied financial sanctions. Shares are offered solely based on the company description and the offer is intended only for the persons to whom the company description is directed at. The present notice is not reviewed or confirmed by any supervisory authority, and it does not constitute a prospectus.