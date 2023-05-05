Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CPD2 | ISIN: IL0011747214 | Ticker-Symbol: 5FC
Frankfurt
04.05.23
11:21 Uhr
0,001 Euro
-0,005
-90,00 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
7C SOLARPARKEN
7C SOLARPARKEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
7C SOLARPARKEN AG4,075+0,25 %
CLEANTECH POWER CORP0,0220,00 %
GLOBAL ONLINE RETAIL UCITS ETF1,5950,00 %
GOODBYE KANSAS GROUP AB0,002+5,00 %
LABORATORIO REIG JOFRE SA2,4700,00 %
OCEANSIX FUTURE PATHS LTD0,001-90,00 %
UOB-KAY HIAN HOLDINGS LIMITED0,9550,00 %
VARIA US PROPERTIES AG43,348-1,31 %
WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD0,215+3,08 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.