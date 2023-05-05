The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.05.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.05.2023Aktien1 US49177J1025 Kenvue Inc.2 US38500T2006 Gran Tierra Energy Inc.3 US62526P2083 Mullen Automotive Inc.Anleihen1 IT0005544082 Italien, Republik2 AU3SG0002728 New South Wales Treasury Corp.3 AT0000A33N31 Erste Group Bank AG4 US549271AF19 The Lubrizol Corp.5 US06738ECF07 Barclays PLC6 US06738ECG89 Barclays PLC7 BE6343437255 Ethias Vie8 USU37818BF41 Glencore Funding LLC9 XS2618731256 Standard Chartered PLC10 XS2613209753 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing Company Ltd.11 FR001400HU68 Carrefour S.A.12 USU37818BG24 Glencore Funding LLC