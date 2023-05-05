The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 05.05.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 05.05.2023
Aktien
1 US49177J1025 Kenvue Inc.
2 US38500T2006 Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
3 US62526P2083 Mullen Automotive Inc.
Anleihen
1 IT0005544082 Italien, Republik
2 AU3SG0002728 New South Wales Treasury Corp.
3 AT0000A33N31 Erste Group Bank AG
4 US549271AF19 The Lubrizol Corp.
5 US06738ECF07 Barclays PLC
6 US06738ECG89 Barclays PLC
7 BE6343437255 Ethias Vie
8 USU37818BF41 Glencore Funding LLC
9 XS2618731256 Standard Chartered PLC
10 XS2613209753 Sumitomo Mitsui Finance & Leasing Company Ltd.
11 FR001400HU68 Carrefour S.A.
12 USU37818BG24 Glencore Funding LLC
