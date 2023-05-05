Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A2DGZ5 | ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Tradegate
04.05.23
16:20 Uhr
1,580 Euro
+0,014
+0,89 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
05.05.2023 | 08:31
136 Leser
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd.: Block Listing Application

DJ Block Listing Application

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP) Block Listing Application 05-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

5 May 2023

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

("Gulf Keystone", "GKP" or "the Company")

Block Listing Application

Gulf Keystone announces that an application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority and the London Stock Exchange for the block listing of a total of 6,250,000 common shares of USD1.00 each (the "Common Shares").

The new Ordinary Shares will be issued from time to time to satisfy the issue of shares pursuant to the exercise of vested options under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") and one award under the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP").

It is expected that admission will become effective on 10th May 2023. The shares will be issued fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing issued Common Shares of the Company.

Enquiries: 

Gulf Keystone:              +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 
Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com 
 
FTI Consulting:             +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Ben Brewerton 
                     GKP@fticonsulting.com 
Nick Hennis

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

Notes to Editors:

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

Disclaimer

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     BMG4209G2077 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     GKP 
LEI Code:   213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15 
Sequence No.: 241511 
EQS News ID:  1624857 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624857&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
