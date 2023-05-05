European DataWarehouse (EDW) is pleased to announce it has been named Data Provider of the Year at the 2023 Global Capital European Securitization Awards in London.

The award ceremony recognises the outstanding achievements in European structured finance and winners are selected by popular vote from the public. This is the third time in five years that EDW has won the prestigious Data Provider of the Year award, having also been awarded the honour in 2019 and 2022.

"Repeatedly winning this award is an incredible honour and is evidence of the level of trust and recognition our dedicated team has earned within the European securitisation market," says EDW CEO, Dr. Christian Thun.

Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of EDW stated: "Established as part of the implementation of the European Central Bank's ABS loan-level initiative more than 10 years ago, EDW has developed into much more than just a data repository. The company has positioned itself as a thought leader and pioneer on various topics affecting the securitisation industry and provides a level of support to the market that is second to none."

In addition to being awarded Data Provider of the Year, EDW was nominated as Overall Servicer of the Year for the same award program. EDW was also recently named ESG Service Provider of the Year by Structured Credit Investor at the 2nd Annual ESG Securitisation Seminar in London.

About European DataWarehouse

European DataWarehouse (EDW) is a Securitisation Repository designated by both the European Securities and Markets Authority and the Financial Conduct Authority. It was established in 2012 as the first Securitisation Repository in Europe to facilitate the collection, validation, and download of standardised loan-level data for asset-backed securities and private whole loan portfolios.

EDW stores loan-level data and corresponding documentation for investors and other market participants. Operating as a market infrastructure, EDW aims to increase transparency and restore confidence in the ABS market. Through EDW's data, users can analyse underlying portfolios in a more efficient way and compare portfolios on a systematic basis.

