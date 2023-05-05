NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated change of name and ticker code for Metso Outotec (124/23)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Metso Outotec Corporation (Metso Outotec) held on May 3, 2023, approved a change of the company name to Metso Corporation. As a consequence of the name change, Metso Outotec has changed its stock exchange ticker to METSO with an effect from the start of trading on May 5, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will change the ticker code for options, regular and gross return forwards in Metso Outotec (MOCORP) after 19.30 (CET), May 31, 2023. Old Symbol New Symbol MOCORP METSO The series will receive new names and ISIN-codes which will be published in connection with the ticker change on May 31, 2023. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141611