Three leading environmental groups have filed a petition to the California Court of Appeals to review the state's solar net energy metering cuts.From pv magazine USA A coalition of three environmental groups has filed a lawsuit against the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) for instituting a rulemaking decision that rapidly and sharply slashes payments to rooftop solar owners for exporting clean energy to the grid. The Environmental Working Group, the Protect our Communities Coalition and the Center for Biological Diversity filed a petition with the California Court of Appeal to review ...

