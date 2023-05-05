EtherDrops, a leading cryptocurrency tracking bot, has integrated with GMX. Now users can receive real-time notifications about open Long/Short/Liquidation positions on Tracked Wallets.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - DropsTab's EtherDrops, a leading cryptocurrency tracking bot, has announced its cooperation with GMX, a decentralized exchange (DEX) focused on perpetual trading, to enhance its monitoring experience for cryptocurrency traders. The integration will allow EtherDrops users to receive real-time notifications about open Long, Short, and Liquidation positions on Tracked Wallets.





The collaboration between EtherDrops and GMX is expected to provide cryptocurrency traders with a more streamlined and efficient monitoring experience. With the new integration, users are now able to receive notifications directly to their Telegram channels - helping to fill the information gap associated with rapidly changing market conditions.

"We are thrilled to work with GMX to offer our users enhanced monitoring capabilities," said the CEO of EtherDrops. "By combining our expertise in cryptocurrency alerts and tracking with GMX's cutting-edge technology, we can provide traders and crypto spectators with the tools they need to make informed decisions in real-time."

For more information about the cooperation between EtherDrops and GMX, or to sign up for the EtherDrops tracking bot, please visit the official website: https://dropstab.com.

About DropsTab

DropsTab is a cryptocurrency market tracker that aims to enable day-to-day crypto analytics, monitoring, and portfolio management. Its ultimate vision is to establish a crypto platform that encompasses every aspect of cryptocurrencies from price to highly sophisticated analysis tools.

About GMX

GMX is a decentralized and perpetual exchange, live on Arbitrum and Avalanche. Trading is supported by the unique multi-asset pool GLP, and liquidity providers earn a majority of the fees the protocol generates. GMX has worked collaboratively to create a robust DeFi ecosystem, with more than 100 ongoing collaborations and integrations.

