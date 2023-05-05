Singapore, May 5, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group, a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services, has set the new dates for Power Purchase Agreement online workshop and it will be commencing live on 11th July and 11th October 2023.

There are many moving pieces affecting the future of electric power development in emerging market. Unlike the past Independent Power Project models, which featured standardised take-or-pay contracts - today's market demands more innovative incentives to ensure better availability, better performance, as well as more attractive and sustainable mixtures of fuel sources. Economies throughout developing countries urgently need to master the key tools, models, and lessons learned for transforming and strengthening today's electricity sector. These include the latest models in negotiating Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), in designing and managing new competitive power markets, as well as attracting the right mix of renewable energy sources.

This live online training course gives you clear explanations of the new models of PPA risk allocation, of designing and managing competitive power markets, attracting private investments in renewable energy, through a series of real case examples of contracts and markets. Case Studies will include real examples from Africa, Middle East, Asia, Europe and North America. Furthermore, cases stimulate independent thinking and discussion among participants.

A past participant from Energy Commission Malaysia shared, "The course on PPA has really broadened my understanding of how a bankable PPA should be. It covers all aspects of it."

"The course was an eye-opener for me as it clarified for me the parties & responsibilities as much," said past participants of Enel Green Power.

Course Sessions

Utility and corporate renewable PPA structures PPA risk assessment and valuation PPA pricing PPA contracts and risk mitigation Financing and PPA negotiations

Benefits of Attending:

Learn about all the essentials of corporate renewable PPAs

Perform a policy and risk analysis of PPA contracts

Learn theory and practice of pricing and tariff design

Run a risk assessment

Evaluate different risks and mitigate these risks under the PPA

Lead successful power project finance transactions

Negotiate fair and sustainable PPAs

About Infocus International Group

Infocus International is a global business intelligence provider of strategic information and professional services for diverse business communities. We recognises clients' needs and responds with innovative and result oriented programmes. All products are founded on high value content in diverse subject areas, and the highest level of quality is ensured through intensive and in-depth market research from local and international insights. For more information: www.infocusinternational.com

