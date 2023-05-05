The additive consists of a molecule known as 4-guanidinobenzoic acid hydrochloride (GBAC), which is a raw material and intermediate commonly utilized in organic synthesis, pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and dyestuff fields. The solar cell has a p-i-n structure and, thanks to the new additive, showed considerably reduced defect density on the perovskite film, which in turn results in reduced non-radiative recombinations.Scientists from the City University of Hong Kong have developed an inverted perovskite solar cell with a new additive that is purportedly capable of modulating the perovskite film ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...