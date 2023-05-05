Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
Tradegate
05.05.23
09:05 Uhr
10,715 Euro
+0,020
+0,19 %
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2023 | 10:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Castellum due to rights issue (125/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Castellum AB
(Castellum) published on May 4, 2023. 

The Board of Directors of Castellum has resolved on a rights issue whereby
shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every two (2) shares held.
The subscription price is SEK 62.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 10,
2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options,
regular and gross return forwards/futures in Castellum (CAST). 

For further information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141618
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
