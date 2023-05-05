NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in Castellum due to rights issue (125/23)

The following information is based on a press release from Castellum AB (Castellum) published on May 4, 2023. The Board of Directors of Castellum has resolved on a rights issue whereby shareholders are entitled to one (1) new share for every two (2) shares held. The subscription price is SEK 62.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 10, 2023. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Castellum (CAST). For further information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141618