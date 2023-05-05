In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.The Chinese Module Marker (CMM), OPIS's price assessment for free-on-board (FOB) China M10 mono module, was unchanged from the previous week to remain at a 13-week low of $0.224/W on May 2 (see chart), OPIS data show. The market traded sideways for the week with several Asian countries, including China, on a brief hiatus for the May 1 Labor Day holiday. Lower-than-expected overseas demand helped to keep CMM at multi-week low but price movements were again ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...