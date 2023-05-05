Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Seafire AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (52/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Seafire AB (publ), company registration number 556540-7615, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Seafire AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to May 11, 2023. The shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. As per today's date the company has a total of 42,846,569 shares. Short Name: SEAF -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0009779796 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 176011 -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 42,846,569 -------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Small cap -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.