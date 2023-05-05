Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DUBB | ISIN: SE0009779796 | Ticker-Symbol: OJ3
Frankfurt
05.05.23
08:32 Uhr
1,555 Euro
-0,020
-1,27 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEAFIRE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEAFIRE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2023 | 10:47
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Seafire AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (52/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Seafire AB (publ), company registration
number 556540-7615, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided
that Seafire AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq
Stockholm, that the prospectus is approved by the SFSA, that the liquidity
requirements are met, first day of trading is expected to May 11, 2023. The
shares are currently traded on First North Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 42,846,569 shares.

Short Name:           SEAF          
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:           SE0009779796      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         176011         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 42,846,569       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   30 Financials     
------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services
------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
SEAFIRE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.