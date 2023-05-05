The EU aims to be climate-neutral by 2050 - an economy with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. This objective is at the heart of the European Green Deal and in line with the EU's commitment to global climate action under the Paris Agreement. Energy storage systems (ESS) and battery energy storage systems (BESS) are key to the energy transition. Inspiration for this transition to ESS solutions comes currently from outside the EU.Efforts to build the applications and infrastructure to generate energy from renewables are complemented by the work being done to connect these technologies to the grid ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...