Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2023

Press release

Paris, May 4, 2023

DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 1. Result of the previous plan

Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from May 5th, 2022 until May 4th, 2023(covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program was established and ending on May 4th,2023):

Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 2.30% Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2) 900,000 Number of shares owned in portfolio (1) 484,969 Accounting value of the portfolio (1) EUR12,497,774 Market value of the portfolio (1) EUR14,015,604 Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase Amounted gross flow (3) program Sales / Buy positions Sales positions Buy Transfer Call option bought Futures Put option sold Forward sale Number of shares 873,229 991,805 Average maximum maturity Average transaction price 25.893 28.026 (3) Cash transaction Amounts 22,610,411 27,796,417 1. On May 4th, 2023 (market close on May 3rd 2023) 2. In the last 24 months prior to May 4th, 2023 3. Covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program wasestablished and ending on May 5th,2023. It concerns transaction made as part of block transactions or liquiditycontract. 2. Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document:

Number of treasury shares owned directly and indirectly: 484,969 representing 2.30 % of the company capital.

Number of shares owned by objective:

-- Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI :2,400

-- External growth operations: 0

-- Covering option plan for stock or other employees'shareholding system: 482,569

-- Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution: 0

-- Cancellation: 0 3. New share repurchase program:

-- Program Authority: Shareholders 'Meeting on May 4th, 2023

-- Securities covered: Ordinary shares

-- Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback: 10 % currently equivalent to 2,111,302shares. Considering the number of shares already held and amounting to 484,969 (2.30 % of the share capital), themaximum number of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,626,333 shares (7,70 % of the share capital)unless the Company sells or cancels the shares already held.

-- Maximum purchase price: EUR50

-- Objectives in decreasing order of priority:

-- Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service providerunder a liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF,

-- Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporateacquisition transactions,

-- Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers (on the terms and in the manner providedfor by law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan,

-- Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the rightvia redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of theCompany's stock,

-- Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by theShareholder's Meeting.

-- Program duration: 18 months as from the Shareholders 'Meeting of May 4th 2023, until November the 4th ,2024.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations PRIMATICE: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline CACITTI -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com

