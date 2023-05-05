PhaseOne Health announces it has provided PhaseOne Skin and Wound Cleanser (PhaseOne) as part of a $3 million donation of medical supplies to Ukraine in partnership with the nonprofit HelpingUkraine.us. Formulated with NovaBay Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE American: NBY) patented, stable hypochlorous acid, PhaseOne (0.025% hypochlorous acid solution) is a proprietary wound care product used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as for treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers and other injuries. PhaseOne is distributed in the U.S. by PhaseOne Health.

"We are proud to provide PhaseOne to aid in the treatment of wounds and burns suffered by Ukrainian soldiers and civilians as their conflict with Russia enters its second year," said PhaseOne Health Managing Director Kristopher Perkins, who traveled to Ukraine to train local medical professionals on proper storage, use and application of PhaseOne. "I've seen firsthand the challenges that Ukrainians are facing and am impressed by their spirit and their ability to cope with the horrors of war. We are honored to play a small role in helping those who have been injured."

"It is a privilege to have PhaseOne made available to Ukrainians, whether they are serving on the frontlines of battle or are being impacted by the relentless bombings of civilian targets," said Justin Hall, CEO of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals. "PhaseOne is ideal for use in Ukrainian medical facilities due to its stable, potent, broad-spectrum formulation. It is non-toxic, non-irritating and non-sensitizing to skin and new tissue and can be used on wounds as frequently as needed. Through our proprietary manufacturing process and amber glass bottle, we ensure the safest, purest, most powerful hypochlorous acid wound cleanser on the market."

About PhaseOne Health and PhaseOne Skin and Wound Cleanser

Based in Nashville, PhaseOne Health licenses, markets and distributes PhaseOne, a registered trademark of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Laboratory tests show that PhaseOne kills the bacteria that infect wounds to neutralize the toxins that impede healing and destroy healthy tissue. Hypochlorous acid is part of the body's natural immune system that combats acute infections and promotes the healing of chronic wounds. Among the benefits of hypochlorous acid is its ability to penetrate and kill biofilm, which represents a significant barrier to wound healing. PhaseOne's pure hypochlorous acid formulation is without the toxic chemicals that may be found in other wound care products.

The effectiveness of PhaseOne is independently documented in the study "Comparative Antimicrobial Activity of Commercial Wound Care Solutions on Bacterial and Fungal Biofilms (Harriott, PhD et al), which was published in the peer-reviewed journal Annals of Plastic Surgery

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and sells scientifically created and clinically proven eyecare and skincare products. NovaBay's leading product, Avenova Antimicrobial Lid Lash Solution, is often prescribed by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease and is also available directly to consumers through online distribution channels such as Amazon. DERMAdoctor offers more than 30 OTC dermatologist-developed skincare products through the DERMAdoctor website, well-known traditional and digital beauty retailers, and international distributors. NovaBay also manufactures and sells effective, yet gentle and non-irritating wound care products. The PhaseOne brand is distributed through commercial partners in the U.S. for professional use only, and the NeutroPhase brand is distributed in China by China Pioneer Pharma Holdings, Limited.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information herein, matters set forth in this press release may be forward looking within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the commercial progress and future financial performance of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our business strategies, current partnerships, marketing efforts, and any future revenue that may result from such partnerships and related marketing initiatives, as well as generally the Company's expected future financial results. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or achievements to be materially different and adverse from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the size of the potential market for our products, the possibility that the available market for the Company's products will not be as large as expected, the Company's products will not be able to penetrate one or more targeted markets, and revenues will not be sufficient to meet the Company's cash needs. Other risks relating to NovaBay's business, including risks that could cause results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements in this press release, are detailed in NovaBay's latest Form 10-Q/K filings and Registration Statement on Form S-1 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, especially under the heading "Risk Factors." The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of this date, and NovaBay disclaims any intent or obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230505005012/en/

Contacts:

PhaseOne Health

info@phaseonehealth.com

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

info@novabay.com

LHA Investor Relations

Jody Cain

jcain@lhai.com

310-691-7100