Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") has initiated legal proceedings against the Dirección General de Minas of Mexico ("DGM") with the Federal Court of Administrative Justice in the state of Durango, Mexico in response to the DGM's cancellation of the San Vicente 3 mineral concession. The San Vicente 3 mineral concession is one of 12 mineral concessions comprising the Metates property, representing 700 hectares of the 4,260 hectares in the Metates project, and encompasses a portion of the Metates mineral resource.

The Company has recently become aware that the DGM has cancelled the San Vicente 3 mineral concession on the basis that the Company did not provide adequate evidence to support the Company's performance of the exploration work required to maintain the concession. The Company's legal position, approved by external Mexican legal counsel, is that the work required to maintain the concession was conducted on the property and appropriate evidence was submitted to the DGM to substantiate the work. The Company's Mexican legal counsel has initiated legal proceedings against the DGM with the Federal Court of Administrative Justice in the state of Durango to contest the legality of the cancellation of the San Vicente 3 mineral concession on the grounds that (1) the DGM failed to comply with mandated cancellation procedures in accordance with applicable legislation, and (2) the DGM determined, erroneously, that evidence submitted in support of the exploration work was insufficient.

The Company intends to vigorously defend its position with respect to the San Vicente 3 mineral concession.

About Chesapeake

Chesapeake Gold Corp. is focused on the discovery, acquisition, and development of major gold-silver deposits in North and South America. Chesapeake's flagship asset is the Metates project ("Metates") located in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold-silver deposits in the Americas.1

For Further Information:

For more information on Chesapeake and its Metates project, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com or contact Alan Pangbourne at invest@chesapeakegold.com or +1 778 731 1362.

1 Mexico's biggest undeveloped gold deposits as published by Bnamericas, Tuesday, November 24, 2020.

