Snowline Gold Corp.: Dr. Craig Hart Receives the J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award for Excellence in Northern Exploration and Development

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. (TSXV:SGD)(OTCQB:SNWGF) (the "Company" or "Snowline") is pleased to congratulate Dr. Craig Hart, Snowline's Chair, for his receipt of the 2023 J.C. Sproule Northern Exploration Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM). The J.C. Sproule Award is presented annually to an individual or team "in recognition of eminent achievement or distinguished contributions to the exploration and development of Canada's mineral resources in the northern regions." The award was presented on May 3 at the CIM Convention in Montreal, Canada.

"On behalf of Snowline's team and our board, I would like to congratulate Craig on this recognition of the significant contributions he has made to mineral exploration, both here in the Yukon and beyond," said Scott Berdahl, Snowline's CEO & Director. "Our thanks are due as well-prior to the creation of Snowline, Craig's (then third party) research into reduced intrusion-related gold systems was a direct driving factor in the identification and early progression of the Rogue Project. Since Snowline's launch, his input at the board level and his mentorship of our technical team have proven invaluable to our corporate growth and our exploration successes. We are fortunate to have Craig in our corner and thrilled to see this broader recognition of the strong positive impact he has had on our industry."

Figure 1 - Snowline Chair Dr. Craig Hart (left) and Chief Geologist Sergio Gamonal (right) on site at the Valley discovery on Snowline Gold's Rogue Project, Yukon.

Dr. Hart was a founding member of the Yukon Geological Survey (YGS), where he worked on regional mapping projects and characterized numerous mineral occurrences and discoveries across the Yukon. While at the YGS, he developed the reduced intrusion-related gold system (RIRGS) deposit model that characterizes mineral deposits such as Kinross' "Fort Knox" in Alaska, Victoria Gold's "Eagle" in the Yukon, and most recently Snowline's "Valley," also in the Yukon. After his work at the YGS, as a senior research fellow at the University of Western Australia and as the Director of the University of British Columbia's Mineral Deposit Research Unit, Dr. Hart researched and oversaw research efforts on a wide range of deposit styles and geological settings on six continents, alongside collaborators from both industry and academia.

Dr. Hart holds a PhD in Geology from the University of Western Australia, an MSc in Geology from the University of British Columbia, and a BSc in Geology from McMaster University. Long before his involvement in RIRGS systems, coincidentally, Hart completed his undergraduate honours thesis project mapping what is now Snowline Gold's "Old Cabin" target on the Rogue Project.

Snowline Gold Corp. is a Yukon Territory focused gold exploration company with an eight-project portfolio covering >280,000 ha. The Company is exploring its flagship >137,000 ha Einarson and Rogue gold projects in the highly prospective yet underexplored Selwyn Basin. Snowline's project portfolio sits within the prolific Tintina Gold Province, host to multiple million-ounce-plus gold mines and deposits including Kinross' Fort Knox Mine, Newmont's Coffee deposit, and Victoria Gold's Eagle Mine. The Company's first-mover land position and extensive database provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of a new gold district.

Information in this release has been prepared under supervision of and approved by J. Scott Berdahl, M.Sc., P. Geo., CEO and Director for Snowline and a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

