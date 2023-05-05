Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
WKN: A2APAB | ISIN: SE0008348262 | Ticker-Symbol: 5JD
Frankfurt
05.05.23
09:08 Uhr
0,417 Euro
-0,001
-0,24 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2023 | 13:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO8 (249/23)

At the request of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, equity rights will be traded
on First North Growth Market as from May 8, 2023. 

Security name: ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO8
-------------------------------------------------
Short name:   EXPRS2 TO8            
-------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019925025           
-------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  292654              
-------------------------------------------------

Terms:  Issue price for the new shares shall be 70 % of the Volume-Weighted  
     Average Price (VWAP) during the period between August 21, 2023 until 
     and including September 1, 2023, with a minimum price per share of the
     share's quota value.                         
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for            
     1 new share in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB              
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscri September 7, 2023 - September 21, 2023                 
ption                                      
 period                                     
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   September 18, 2023                           
 tradin                                     
g day:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call
SKMGon +46 (0)8 913 008.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
