Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO8 (249/23)

At the request of ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from May 8, 2023. Security name: ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB TO8 ------------------------------------------------- Short name: EXPRS2 TO8 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019925025 ------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 292654 ------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price for the new shares shall be 70 % of the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP) during the period between August 21, 2023 until and including September 1, 2023, with a minimum price per share of the share's quota value. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscri September 7, 2023 - September 21, 2023 ption period : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last September 18, 2023 tradin g day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB (SKMG). For further information, please call SKMGon +46 (0)8 913 008.