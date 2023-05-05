In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, presents the solar irradiance data it collected for Europe in April. These data show that Spain benefitted from solar irradiance 20% to 30% above average during the last month, while in the rest of Europe irradiance was below average.Solar operators in the Iberian Peninsula benefitted from solar irradiance 20% to 30% above average during April, according to data collected by Solcast, a DNV company, via its Solcast API Toolkit. However, for much of Western and Central Europe, irradiance was below average, with parts of Ukraine being ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
