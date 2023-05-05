Anthony Pellegrino, Goldstone Financial Group Founder, Recently Featured on Multiple TV Networks

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Anthony Pellegrino, founder of Goldstone Financial Group, is its most noteworthy member and has been among its most featured executives. Mr. Pellegrino has been a guest on CNBC, Fox 32 News Chicago, Saturday Morning Extra, Business First with Angela Miles, WLS TV, and WGN Marketplace. Recently, Anthony Pellegrino visited the team at ABC7 to talk about the subject of inflation, which has been on the minds of business owners and consumers alike for the last nine months, as the United States has seen levels of inflation unlike anything since the 1970s and 1980s. Regarding the current state of the economy, Mr. Pellegrino stated: "CNBC recently reported that 77% of retirees stated that their biggest concern about retirement right now is inflation. And it's for good reason because inflation rates have soared to their highest rate in forty years, but here's something that's even more interesting, well-known economist and inflation expert Peter Schiff recently said that 'if we measured consumer prices the same way that we did back in 1982, the inflation rate in 2021 would be roughly 15%,' which would be the highest in our country's history."

Additionally, Anthony Pellegrino joined MoneyBeat on the Wall Street Journal website, where he discussed how investors can avoid outliving their money. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal has been a trusted name since 1889 for unparalleled analysis and unique reporting informing decisions that drive the world forward. WSJ.com's integrated solutions are complete with breaking news streams, watchlists, alerts, data feeds and APIs. The Journal's global digital offerings have grown to include 12 sites in six languages, edited locally for a regionally relevant focus. The Wall Street Journal is a winner of 38 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism. The Journal includes coverage of U.S. and world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, health and more. It's a critical resource of curated content in print, online and mobile apps, complete with breaking news streams, interactive features, video, online columns and blogs.

In the short segment, Anthony Pellegrino discussed the uncertainty of the current global economy, as various commodities and asset classes react differently to an environment of rising interest rates and ongoing inflation. Some of the instruments that Mr. Pellegrino mentioned being effective to garner yield in the current environment included inverse ETFs, options strategies, and hybrid annuities. He also discussed the effects of an aging population and the subsequent declining workforce. Referring to the approximately 78,000,000 baby boomers retiring over the next 18 years, he talked about their concerns that they will outlive their retirement funds.

Anthony Pellegrino has been a guest on many TV broadcasts locally and nationally to discuss the implications of the banking frenzy on the technology industry and global economy, what investors and retirees need to know about tax changes for 2023 and the implications of the SECURE Act 2.0, the current inflationary environment and what that means for retirement accounts, what is going to happen based on the potential for student loan forgiveness, the ongoing interest rate hikes, helpful tax tips and tax refund myths, as well as the possibility versus reality of whether the United States is facing a recessionary period in the near future.

Goldstone Financial Group, under the leadership of Anthony Pellegrino, offers a wide range of financial products and advisory avenues that help to address all aspects of retirement concerns from tax issues and social security to securities investments and inflation concerns. For more information about Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group, please visit https://goldstonefinancialgroup.com/.

About Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group

Goldstone Financial Group's Anthony Pellegrino has dedicated his practice to not only assisting individuals in planning for their financial futures, but also to remaining by their side as a partner in accomplishing their goals. He creates financial programs that aim to provide regular, predictable profits despite market changes and risks. He accomplishes this by prioritizing the demands of his clientele. Anthony Pellegrino, as a fiduciary, has a legal obligation to prioritize his customers' needs over his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors.

Anthony Pellegrino was named one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013 and ranked in the Top 1% of all Safe Money Specialists in the country. He has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Chicago Magazine twice, based on customer and peer votes. This is a consumer-based financial services award presented to wealth managers in the Chicago area who received the greatest overall client satisfaction scores. Pellegrino's rising popularity led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. He considers himself fortunate to be regarded as a financial expert in the Chicagoland area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities examination and is an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license.

More than 1,500 clients have been helped by Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group to bridge the wage gap during retirement by using accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and provide a paycheck for life. Pellegrino also provides professional asset management services through a broad range of actively managed accounts and assets. On Sunday mornings, Anthony Pellegrino can be seen on CBS as the co-host of the television show "Securing Your Financial Future." The show previously broadcast on WLS 890AM radio station for five years, where it was regarded as one of Chicago's most listened to* financial and economic radio discussion shows. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children. He has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops.

About Goldstone Financial Group

Goldstone Financial Group is a financial services company that focuses on retirement planning, generating lifetime income, and asset protection. Goldstone Financial Group customizes financial plans to meet the needs of each client, working to capture long-term gains while limiting loss. Goldstone Financial Group primarily serves Chicagoland and the greater Nashville area. As a fiduciary, Goldstone Financial and its founder, Anthony Pellegrino, have a legal responsibility to their clients to put the needs of the clients ahead of their own.

