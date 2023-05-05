ALD hosted a highly anticipated online brand launch event on YouTube to announce its original technology brand, FRESOR. The event was divided into 3 parts, including the brand's origins, technology features and unique benefits. The event was hosted by ALD's CEO, VP, and CTO and drew in a large audience of vaping enthusiasts and industry experts. The FRESOR team unveiled 2 major technology platforms: FRESOR NOVA and FRESOR MAX, which represent cutting-edge advancements in the vaping industry.

FRESOR NOVA: Pure Taste, More Puffs

FRESOR NOVA guarantees a pure taste and more puffs with its unique flat mesh vaping technology and 5-layer Composite Cotton structure made of medical-grade cotton. The vertically aligned flat mesh coils provide a stable heat supply, while the Waterfall V-shaped Air Channel design ensures maximum vaping efficiency and satisfying taste.

With FRESOR NOVA technology, the energy efficiency is increased by an impressive 36%, while puffs are boosted by 42%. Through the product's modular design, FRESOR NOVA features Fully-automated Production, ensuring consistency and quality in every device. Whether you're a vaping enthusiast or a manufacturer, FRESOR NOVA offers an unparalleled experience that is both convenient and enjoyable. Get your hands on FRESOR NOVA today and experience the future of vaping technology!

FRESOR MAX: Flavor Never Fades

FRESOR MAX is another smart dual mesh technology that delivers Larger Cloud and Long-lasting Taste. The Dual Mesh Coils work in harmony, with the 1st mesh coil used for a preset period before the 2nd mesh coil is activated to prevent the flavor from fading.

Thanks to the 5A Anti-leakage Technology, FRESOR MAX boasts a faster e-liquid supply and a TRIPLE solution for leakage prevention. It consists of 4-layer E-liquid Conducting cotton, Silicone Chamber and Maze Airway, delivering an unparalleled vaping experience.

Conclusion

The FRESOR brand launch event was a huge success and filled with excitement as the ALD team walked attendees through the origins, features and benefits of FRESOR. But the excitement doesn't end there! FRESOR will be taking its latest technology to the Vaper Expo UK 2023 in Birmingham from 12th-14th May. Visitors to the FRESOR booth (C90) can experience the latest vaping firsthand and learn further about what FRESOR has in store. Don't miss this chance to witness the next generation of vaping technology!

