Amolyt Pharma Announces Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ECE and ENDO

LYON, France and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amolyt Pharma, a global company specialized in developing therapeutic peptides for rare endocrine and related diseases, today announced that the company has had multiple abstracts accepted for presentation at the 25th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE), which is being held May 13-16 in Istanbul, Turkey, and at the 2023 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO), which is being held June 15-18 in Chicago, Illinois. These presentations cover both of Amolyt's development programs, eneboparatide entering Phase 3 for hypoparathyroidism and AZP-3813 entering Phase 1 for acromegaly.
Details of the presentations are as follows:
25th European Congress of Endocrinology (ECE) - May 13-16, Istanbul, Turkey
Title: Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH-1 Receptor Agonist, Has No Impact on Bone Parameters Following Chronic Treatment of Non-Human Primates
Format: Oral Presentation
Session: Oral Communications 8: Calcium and Bone
Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 2:00-3:00 p.m. CEST
Title: Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH-1 Receptor Agonist, Induces Rapid Reduction and Normalization of Urinary Calcium in Chronic Hypoparathyroid Patients
Format: Poster / Rapid Oral Presentation
Session: Rapid Communications 8: Calcium and Bone
Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 3:05-3:40 p.m. CEST
Poster Display: 9:40 a.m. CEST on Sunday, May 14 - 3:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, May 16
Title: Treatment of Chronic Hypoparathyroidism by Eneboparatide, a Novel PTH Receptor-1 Agonist: Results from a Phase 2a Study
Format: Poster / Rapid Oral Presentation
Session: Rapid Communications 8: Calcium and Bone
Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 3:05-3:40 p.m. CEST
Poster Display: 9:40 a.m. CEST on Sunday, May 14 - 3:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, May 16
Title: AZP-3813, a Bicyclic, 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor, Effectively Suppresses IGF1 in Beagle Dogs
Format: Poster / Rapid Oral Presentation
Session: Rapid Communication 7: Pituitary and Neuroendocrinology 2
Date: Monday, May 15, 2023
Time: 3:05-3:40 p.m. CEST
Poster Display: 9:40 a.m. CEST on Sunday, May 14 - 3:30 p.m. CEST on Tuesday, May 16
2023 Endocrine Society Meeting (ENDO) - June 15-18, Chicago, Illinois
Title: Repeated Treatment with AZP-3813, a Bicyclic, 16-Amino Acid Peptide Antagonist of the Human Growth Hormone Receptor, Induces Enhanced Suppression of IGF1 in Beagle Dogs
Format: Poster Presentation
Session: Neuroendocrinology: Neuroendocrinology and Pituitary: Growth Hormone and Acromegaly - Basic and Translational
Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Time: 12:30-1:30 p.m. CST
Poster Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST on Thursday, June 15
Title: Treatment of Chronic Hypoparathyroidism with Eneboparatide (AZP-3601), a Novel PTH 1 Receptor Agonist: Results from a Phase 2 Trial
Format: Oral Presentation
Session: Bone 2 - PTH-Relevant Biology, Pathophysiology, and Therapeutics
Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time: 9:45-11:15 a.m. CST
Title: Variations in Clinical Practice Patterns for Hypoparathyroidism
Format: Poster Presentation
Session: Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism
Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time: 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST
Poster Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 17
Title: AZP-3601, a Novel PTH 1 Receptor Agonist, Induces Rapid Reduction and Normalization of Urinary Calcium in Chronic Hypoparathyroid Patients
Format: Poster Presentation
Session: Bone and Mineral Metabolism: Hypoparathyroidism
Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
Time: 1:00-2:00 p.m. CST
Poster Display: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. CST on Saturday, June 17
About Amolyt Pharma
Amolyt Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, is building on its team's established expertise to deliver life-changing treatments to patients suffering from rare endocrine and related diseases. Its development portfolio includes eneboparatide
