3BL Alerts: Dine Brands Global Releases 2022 Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® restaurants, released its 2022 ESG report to provide a comprehensive overview of the continuation of their ESG journey, focusing on the pillars of People, Planet, Food, and Governance.

"We recognize the important role our company and brands play in creating long-term sustainable value," said John Peyton, CEO of Dine Brands. "Our 2022 ESG report reflects our commitment to transparency and accountability as we strive to positively impact the world around us."

A majority of Applebee's, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, and IHOP locations are franchise-owned and operated, enabling entrepreneurs to establish and run their own enterprises while creating a strong relationship between their restaurants and the local neighborhoods in which they reside.

The 2022 Dine Together, Grow Together report highlights include the following:

Achieved the Great Place to Work Certification.

38 metric tons of food donated by Dine Brands' Glendale Restaurant Support Center as well as Applebee's and IHOP U.S. Franchisees and their Distribution Centers.

More than $1.3M raised by Applebee's U.S. franchisees to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation.

$872,000 raised by IHOP U.S., Puerto Rico, Mexico, and Canada franchisees to support children's charities.

592,000 free meals served to U.S. active-duty military and veterans on Veterans Day at Applebee's and IHOP.

Applebee's and IHOP are currently 91% EPS-free and are on track to meet their goal of being 100% EPS-free by 2023, a year ahead of schedule.

29% (5,691 metric tons) of total waste was diverted from landfill at former company-owned Applebee's restaurants.

911M estimated gallons of water saved annually by using more efficient dipper wells.

22.3% of eggs were cage-free, exceeding the 20% target set for 2022.

"We are proud of the continued progress we are making," Peyton said. "We have a distinctive opportunity to make a meaningful impact and we are fully committed to our plans and the ESG work we are doing."

For more information on the 2022 Dine Together, Grow Together report, please visit https://www.dinebrands.com/en/social-good.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop® brands. As of March 31, 2023, these three brands consisted of 3,600 restaurants, across 17 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company's website located at www.dinebrands.com.

