Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
WKN: 906997 | ISIN: SE0000379190 | Ticker-Symbol: TEX
05.05.23
13:36 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
05.05.2023 | 14:22
Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to Rights offering in Castellum AB

The following information is based on a press release from Castellum AB (CAST,
SE0000379190) published on May 4, 2023. 

Each right entitles the shareholder to 1 new share of Castellum per 2 shares
held at the subscription price of SEK 62.00. The scheduled Ex-date is May 10,
2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in
"CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on
the effective date. 

For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index
Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141713
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
