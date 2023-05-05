Index: Adjustment of VINX Benchmark due to Rights offering in Castellum AB

The following information is based on a press release from Castellum AB (CAST, SE0000379190) published on May 4, 2023. Each right entitles the shareholder to 1 new share of Castellum per 2 shares held at the subscription price of SEK 62.00. The scheduled Ex-date is May 10, 2023. Nasdaq Global Index Group will act according to section 2.6.1 in "CorporateActions and Events Manual - Nordics,Baltics,& SmartBeta Equities" on the effective date. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Index Client Services Team at indexservices@nasdaq.com. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1141713