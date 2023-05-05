EQS-News: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
/ Key word(s): Delisting
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) - Notice of Delistings - effective from 22 May 2023
Please note that effective from 22/05/2023 (the "Delisting Date") certain ETF trading lines in EUR and USD detailed at the link below will be delisted from the London Stock Exchange ("LSE"). The impacted funds are as follows:
To view the full details, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser.
https://am.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpm-am-aem/emea/regional/en/supplemental/notice-to-shareholders/jpm54220-notice-of-delisting-lse-0523-ce-en.pdf
Enquiries:
JPMorgan
Andrew Whitchurch
07305162767
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
05.05.2023 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
|JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
|Dublin 1 Dublin
|Ireland
|Phone:
|+353 1 612 3000
|Internet:
|www.jpmorganchase.com
|ISIN:
|IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE00BMDV7461, IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000P334X90, IE00BN4RDY28, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583
|WKN:
|A2JBL6, A2PUSV, A2JBL7, A2JG7J, A2JG7H, A3CPES, A3CYEH, A3CYEF, A3CYEG, A3CR8E, A3CR8D, A2QAZ5, A2PEJX, A3DEJU, A3DMXS, A3DQ09
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1625995
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1625995 05.05.2023 GMT/BST