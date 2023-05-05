Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2023 | 15:02
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Inspira Technologies and Genius Group Interviews to Air on Bloomberg TV on the RedChip Money Report

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / RedChip Companies will air new interviews with Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq:IINN, IINNW) and Genius Group Limited (NYSE American:GNS) on The RedChip Money Report® on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, May 6, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Inspira Technologies: https://www.redchip.com/assets/iinn_interview_access

Genius Group: https://www.geniusuinfo.com/interview_access

About The RedChip Money Report®

The RedChip Money Report® is produced by RedChip Companies Inc., an international Investor Relations and media firm with 30 years' experience focused on Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today. "The RedChip Money Report®" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (INSPIRA ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. This technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while reducing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's products have not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

For more information, please visit our corporate website: https://inspira-technologies.com.

About Genius Group

Genius Group is a leading entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum that prepares students with the leadership, entrepreneurial and life skills to succeed in today's market. The group has a group user base of 4.3 million students and users in 200 countries, ranging from ages 0 to 100.

For more information, please visit https://www.geniusgroup.net/.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 30 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, the RedChip Money Report is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, "The RedChip Money Report," which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

To learn more about RedChip's products and services, please visit:

https://www.redchip.com/corporate/investor_relations

"Discovering Tomorrow's Blue Chips Today"

Contact:

Dave Gentry
RedChip Companies Inc.
1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)
Or 407-491-4498
info@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753126/Inspira-Technologies-and-Genius-Group-Interviews-to-Air-on-Bloomberg-TV-on-the-RedChip-Money-ReportR

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
