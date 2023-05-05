Network to Code Adds DevOps Executive Corey Scobie to Board of Directors to Drive Growth

Industry Veteran Brings 25 Years of Cloud and Technology Experience to the Leader in Network Automation

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Network to Code , the global leader in Network Automation services and solutions, today announced that Corey Scobie has joined the Board of Directors. Scobie, an experienced technology leader for companies such as Chef Software, Akamai Technologies, and IBM, will help provide tactical advice and strategic guidance as Network to Code continues advancing its broad suite of network automation solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Corey to the Network to Code Board of Directors, where his experience will be invaluable in helping us achieve the next phase of growth," said John Marchese, CEO of Network to Code. "Corey's knowledge of the industry and his strategic vision will be an incredible resource as we work toward developing greater network automation solutions and capabilities."

Scobie, most recently the Chief Technology Officer at fast-growing Canadian start-up Symend, joins Marchese; Jason Edelman, Founder and CTO of Network to Code; Russ Pyle, General Partner at Guidepost Growth Equity; and Michael Boustridge, Independent Board Member and VCG Advisor at Guidepost Growth Equity, on the Network to Code board.

Prior to joining Symend, Scobie was the Chief Technology Officer at Chef Software, where he drove the expansion of the product portfolio through organic innovation, technology acquisition, and adjacency identification to deliver the enterprise automation stack of the future. He also held senior leadership positions at Akamai Technologies, IBM, and KPMG Consulting. This deep technology expertise will allow him to provide critical guidance for the next phase of Network to Code's growth.

"Network to Code is on the cutting edge of making scalable automation a reality for modern enterprise networking teams," said Scobie. "I am excited to bring my expertise in software development and automation to the NTC board to help this amazing team realize their vision of transforming the network industry through NetDevOps and Data-Driven Network Automation."

Network to Code was founded in 2014 as a network automation solutions provider to help enterprises around the globe accelerate their network automation journeys by transforming the way networks are built, managed, and monitored. Network to Code provides a full suite of network automation solutions and services, from assessments, strategy, and recommendations, to professional and managed network automation services designed to streamline the network automation process.

"Networks are constantly becoming more foundational to our connected world," states Edelman. "As enterprises continue to look for ways to strengthen and improve their networks for all who depend on them, Corey's guidance will be integral in continuing to position Network to Code as the preeminent choice for network automation."

About Network to Code:

Network to Code is a network automation services and solutions provider that helps companies transform the way their networks are deployed, managed, and consumed. Through managed and professional services, Network to Code enables enterprises across all industries and geographies to deploy data-driven network automation based on NetDevOps principles to improve reliability, efficiency, and security while reducing costs.

NTC is the sponsor of Nautobot, an open source Network Source of Truth and Network Automation Platform with a growing ecosystem of integrations and partners. Nautobot is the leading Network Source of Truth for Enterprises looking to adopt a data-driven approach to network automation and a platform that complements any network automation journey.

