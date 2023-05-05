Anzeige
WKN: 855178 | ISIN: US4943681035 | Ticker-Symbol: KMY
Tradegate
05.05.23
12:07 Uhr
131,35 Euro
+0,25
+0,19 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2023 | 15:02
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark's Lori Shaffer Shares Insights on Purpose-Driven Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Lori Shaffer, Kimberly-Clark's vice president of global nonwovens, recently participated in an 'Empower Hour: Women in Leadership' panel and led a breakout session at the 9th annual American Manufacturing Summit in Chicago.

During the conversations, Lori discussed the people and experiences that have inspired her leadership style, how her personal purpose impacts how she shows up as a leader, insights into how purpose is embedded in Kimberly-Clark's DNA, and ways to leverage purpose to both attract and retain manufacturing talent.

"Being a leader is having a front row seat to seeing someone realize their hopes and dreams and grow into the person they were meant to be," said Lori.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the world's most ethical companies by Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Friday, May 5, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753143/Kimberly-Clarks-Lori-Shaffer-Shares-Insights-on-Purpose-Driven-Leadership

