FinovateSpring Coming to San Francisco

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / (via IBN) - London-based Informa, an international events, digital services and academic knowledge group, will host FinovateSpring, a world-class conference for leading fintech companies and global financial institutions, from May 23-25, 2023, at the Marriot Marquis San Francisco in California.

Finovate's conferences are renowned for their wide-ranging and insightful discussions on fintech and feature global thought leaders from across the industry. Invited speakers offer strategic insights and share their deep expertise with an audience of highly qualified C-suite leaders, senior executives and financial innovators, which sets it apart as a highly effective knowledge-sharing and networking platform.

The three-day conference will feature more than 100 speaker sessions and 60-plus innovative live product demos from emerging fintech solutions providers as well as established industry leaders.

More than 1,200 senior executives from global financial institutions, fintechs, regulatory bodies and investment houses are expected to be in attendance.

Distinguished leaders, pioneers and speakers at FinovateSpring 2023 include:

Peggy Mangot, MD Fintech Partnerships, Commercial Banking for JPMorgan Chase

Sierra Fontana, User Experience Designer and Project Manager for U.S. Bank's Smart Assistant

Wade Arnold, Co-Founder and CEO of Moov Financial

Barb Maclean, SVP, Head of Technology Operations and Implementation at Coastal Community Bank

The inaugural session shall be kicked off in the evening before the main conference commences on the 23rd, and includes a welcome ceremony from Finovate, expert insights on the changing nature of money and trends in fintech, a special address and speech by an influential keynote speaker, which will be followed by drinks and networking.

Several highly interactive and impactful sessions will be held in a variety of formats, including keynote addresses, panel discussions, fireside chats, and special addresses, such as:

"How Financial Services Have Been Changed Forever"

"Beyond the Hype: Why Banking in the Metaverse Matters. Modeling Scenarios for Building & Monetising Relationships in the Metaverse"

"Compliance as Leverage - How to Build Anti-Financial Crime Technology & Teams to Fast Track Growth"

"The Global Economic & Geo-Political Outlook - What Next? What are the Challenges and Hidden Icebergs Ahead?"

"Women in Fintech," which will each distill the most relevant pain points across the landscape and identify sources of opportunity in financial services today.

Keynote speakers will include the likes of Ben Clayman, engineering leader at Square; John C. Hulsman, president and managing director at John C. Hulsman Enterprises; Manas Chawla - CEO of London Politica; among other eminent members of the industry.

Finovate's proven demo format is the most efficient way for attendees to gauge if the technology on display is the right fit for their organization. Dozens of companies will showcase their latest financial services technology in punchy and to-the-point sessions across four key areas - personal or retail, business, backend or enabling, and 'out of the box' technologies. These sessions are instrumental in bringing attendees up to speed with the latest technology and business models.

In addition, Finovate has introduced and updated several key features, including themed demo sessions, interactive executive briefings, a digitalization war game, a fintech fight club, an expanded startup booster, and dedicated content for community banks and credit unions.

FinovateSpring will offer unmatched networking opportunities providing numerous opportunities to build genuine rapport with a fraternity of highly connected senior professionals and engage with an unparalleled breadth of insights, which will help shape the future of global financial services.

The unique high-impact meet-and-greet sessions, 1-on-1 conversations and Finovate's state-of-the-art matchmaking tool is a priceless addition which optimizes your networking experience with seasoned professionals from institutions such as banks, asset managers and insurance companies.

To register for the in-person event, visit

https://informaconnect.com/finovatespring/purchase/select-package/

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

