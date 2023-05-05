Anzeige
SimplyRFiD Releases 'Wave: Audit' - RFID Quality Assurance App for Retail

Wave: Audit from SimplyRFiD enables manufacturers to one-click spot-check their SGTIN RAIN RFID tagged Walmart, Target, Macys shipments for accuracy and efficacy.

WARRENTON, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Wave: Audit is an iOS app from SimplyRFiD that provides manufacturers and retailers the tools needed to accurately test RFID tags for UPC decoding, tag readability (read range/strength certification), and delivery order counts. Wave: Audit is available for pre-order on the SimplyRFiD website for 50% off through May 8. Official availability May 9 in the Apple App store for $49.95 per month.

SimplyRFiD Wave: Audit

SimplyRFiD Wave: Audit
Initial V1 of the SimplyRFiD Wave: Audit app - scan of a retailer showing total UPCs, Items and % of misencoded RAIN RFID SGTIN tags in their system



"In the early days, misencoded, missing or unreadable barcodes created problems," said Carl Brown, President of SimplyRFiD. "This still exists today when you reach a register and the barcode is unscannable or missing. Our app Wave: Audit is designed to increase the quality expectation of the RFID technology replacing barcodes.

"We have taken Wave into the retail stores and initial 'audits' of SGTIN-encoded RFID tags at retailers are showing about 5% failure to properly encode RFID tags. Wave: Audit gives manufacturers the tools needed to correct their tagging," added Brown.

RFID in Action

There are two major issues changing from barcodes to RFID and Wave: Audit solves them.

1. Wave: Audit-Certify: Wave: Audit has a built-in wizard for placing tags on items, testing the tag readability, and saving a picture of the tagged location, the tag inlay information, and the certification results. Expert training from SimplyRFiD allows manufacturers to ensure their tags work correctly when tagged.

2. Wave: Audit-Delivery: Delivery audits the production line. Delivery will scan a box or pallet, display the UPC decodes, detect invalid tags, and save the delivery (product UPC counts) to a shipment for ASN (advance shipment notices) or other quality manufacturing needs.

Availability

SimplyRFiD's Wave: Audit is available starting May 9 in the Apple App store. Annual/Enterprise plans are available directly from SimplyRFiD. Wave: Audit requires an iOS device and a CS108 RFID Handheld. Please contact Sales@SimplyRFiD.com for more information or visit us for in-person demo at the RFID Journal Live event May 9-11 in Orlando, Florida.

About SimplyRFID

SimplyRFiD revolutionized RFID adoption with the introduction of the DoD Pro-Tag in 2007. Today, SimplyRFiD leads the retail RFID inventory market with Wave for iOS, the #1 app for counting retail inventory with RFID. SimplyRFiD's three software platforms - AIMS for Eyewear, Wave for Retail, and Wave Audit for Manufacturing - provide tools for retailers to adopt accurate inventory systems. SimplyRFiD's latest product Ai Kick-Start enables retailers to deploy the latest RFID technology and experience faster growth.

https://www.SimplyRFiD.com | Media Room

Contact Information

William Montalbo
Vice President, Marketing
william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com
+1 703.343.1689

Syd Brown
Social Media Manager
syd.brown@simplyrfid.com
+1 703.343.1689

SOURCE: Simply RFiD

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753101/SimplyRFiD-Releases-Wave-Audit-RFID-Quality-Assurance-App-for-Retail

