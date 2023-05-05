Victoria, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Bitget is thrilled to announce that Degis (DEG) will be listed on CandyBomb soon.

CandyBomb is a candy airdrop platform recently launched by Bitget. Users who complete tasks and get tickets will win token airdrops.

About the project

Degis is an all-in-one protection protocol built on Avalanche. The ultimate goal is to build a universal crypto protection platform and shape the decentralized protection ecosystem. Degis risk management services mainly include providing insurance mechanisms to protect users from hacking and other security risks, aiming to provide users with a safer and more reliable trading and governance environment, while providing users with insurance and incentive mechanisms to incentivize users to contribute to the security and stability of the platform.

Degis has raised $3 million in angel and seed rounds.

Contact address (Avalanche C-Chain): 0x9f285507ea5b4f33822ca7abb5ec8953ce37a645

DEG (Degis) tokenomics

Total DEG supply: 100,000,000

The distribution details are outlined below.





Figure 2: DEG (Degis) tokenomics

About Degis (DEG) CandyBomb:

How to participate: Complete the tasks to get lottery tickets (while supplies last). The airdrop will be distributed based on lottery results.

Winning tickets will be drawn based on the number of tickets issued x winning rate. The airdrops will be distributed accordingly.

How to participate:

1. Sign up on Bitget

2. Go to the CandyBomb page and use the Register button to register

3. Bitget will begin calculating spot trading volume and referrals only after the user completes registration for the promotion

Spot trading pool

Spot trading pool: 600,000 DEG

Maximum ticket number: 100,000

Maximum winning ticket number: 50,000

1 winning ticket = 12 DEG

How to get lottery tickets:

1. Make spot trades during the promotion, and users will get lottery tickets.

*Spot trading includes: token trading, spot copy trading, spot strategy trading, spot margin trading

2. Users will get tickets based on the trading volume. See Table 1.

For example:

User A has traded 1,500 USDT during the promotion, falling within the Level 1 range, and gets 1 ticket

User B has traded 5,500 USDT during the promotion, falling within the Level 3 range, and gets 3 tickets

3. Users can see their estimated number of tickets on their account during the promotion deposit period.

*Users may see their ticket number decreases due to the delay caused by aggregate functions when the total tickets issued reach the 100,000 limit.

Referral pool

Referral pool: 600,000 DEG

Maximum ticket number: 100,000

Maximum winning ticket number: 50,000

1 winning ticket = 12 DEG

How to get lottery tickets:

1. Invite friends to register on Bitget. To be counted as a valid invite, the invitee must make spot trades worth at least 100 USDT the promotion.

*Spot trading includes: token trading, spot copy trading, spot strategy trading, spot margin trading

2. Users will get tickets based on their number of referrals. See Table 2.

For example:

User A has a total of 1 referral who has traded 100 USDT worth of spot, so User A gets 1 ticket.

User B has a total of 8 referrals who have each traded 100 USDT worth of spot, so User B gets 3 tickets.

3. Users can see their estimated number of tickets on their account during the promotion deposit period.

*Users may see their ticket number decreases due to the delay caused by aggregate functions when the total tickets issued reach the 100,000 limit.

Sunshine pool

For users who have received tickets but none were winners, they can grab a share of the 120,000 DEG Sunshine Pool.

Distribution: The tokens each user in the Sunshine Pool will get are calculated with the following equation, with an upper limit of 12 DEG. Also be aware that tokens received will be rounded down.

For example:

Users A, B ,and C have no winning tickets. The number of tokens in the Sunshine pool is 20. User A has 10 non-winning tickets; User B 5 tickets; User C 1 ticket; totaling 16 tickets.

User A will get: 10 ÷ 16 x 20 = 12.5 = 12 DEG

User B will get: 5 ÷ 16 x 20 = 6.25 = 6 DEG

User C will get: 1 ÷ 16 x 20 = 1.25 = 1 DEG

Degis (DEG) CandyBomb schedule

Terms and Conditions

Bitget reserves the right to cancel or suspend any user account from participation and to forgeit all incentives from any participating user at its sole discretion if the user is found to have engaged in fraudulent or illegal behavior, or illegal activities, or to have violated any applicable user agreements, rules, policies, or any promotion rules or regulations, terms and conditions, or announcements (revised and repeated), or if the user abuses the promotion or disrupts or undermines the lawful operation of the promotion.



Bitget reserves the right of final decision for the Terms and Conditions of this event, including changes, amendments to event rules, or the cancellation of the event without prior notice.

About Bitget

Bitget, established in 2018, is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange with a core focus on copy trading. Serving over 8 million users in more than 100 countries and regions, the exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter by providing a secure, one-stop trading solution. It also inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi, the leading Italian football team Juventus, and official eSports events organizer PGL.

To learn more about Bitget, please visit https://www.bitget.com

