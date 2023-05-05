DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 15:41 GMT/BST

NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

LEI: A00100146726

It is announced that the unaudited Net Asset Values per Ordinary share (calculated on bid prices) of New Star Investment Trust plc, an investment trust managed by Brompton Asset Management Limited, on 30 April 2023 were as follows:

NAV per Share, cum income: 177.59p NAV per Share, ex income: 176.78p

Maitland Administration Services Limited - Corporate Secretary

5 May 2023

ISIN: GB0002631041

May 05, 2023 10:41 ET (14:41 GMT)