Omega Protein Fishing Partner Christens Two New Vessels, Reedville and Little River

REEDVILLE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Ocean Harvesters, Omega Protein's fishing partner, kicked off the 2023 fishing season by christening two new vessels for the Atlantic menhaden fishery. The F/V Reedville and the F/V Little River are the two latest additions to the fleet of Ocean Harvesters, which fishes for menhaden in Virginia and operates a long-term supply contract with Omega Protein.

The vessels were christened on Saturday April 22 in a ceremony at Omega Protein's facility in Reedville, Virginia. Kathy Deihl, Kelly Walker, Kristy Hall and Faye Hall, all long-time members of the local fishing community with ties to Omega Protein, served as sponsors of the vessels and assisted in breaking the ceremonial champagne bottles over their hulls. Hannah Long, the environmental manager for the Reedville plant, served as master of ceremonies, with remarks given by members of the Ocean Harvesters team.

F/V Reedville

"This is a symbol of continued investment," said Monty Deihl, the CEO of Ocean Harvesters, as part of his opening remarks. "It's not just [an investment] in the plant and in the vessel fleet, but it's also an investment in the people here and the community of Reedville, and those people who are dependent on this business to support their families."

F/V Little River

Both the Reedville and the Little River previously served in the Gulf of Mexico as supply ships for the offshore oil industry, before being acquired and refitted by the Omega Shipyard in Moss Point, Mississippi. Reedville was originally built in 1982, and will mark its first fishing season this year. Little River, built in 1977, began its new career fishing in 2020, but was officially christened this season after delays due to Covid.

Ocean Harvesters CEO Monty Deihl, delivering remarks at the ceremony

Reedville and Little River are names with storied histories in the fishery. Both names were previously bestowed on a pair of older, long-serving fishing vessels, which were converted from World War II service boats and then went on to work for decades catching menhaden.

F/V Reedville

"As a 3rd generation employee in the menhaden fishing industry, I am pleased to see this multimillion-dollar investment in the future of our business," said Andy Hall, General Manager of Reedville Operations for Ocean Harvesters. "It represents Ocean Harvesters' continuing commitment to provide our employees with the best, safest, and most state-of-the-art menhaden fishing vessels in the world. My hope is that the Reedville and Little River will fulfill their destinies of support to the local communities for decades to come, much like the original Reedville and Little River."

About Omega Protein

Omega Protein Corporation is a century old nutritional product company that develops, produces, and delivers healthy products derived from menhaden, a fish found abundantly off the U.S. Atlantic Coast and in the Gulf of Mexico. Omega Protein Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary and division of Cooke Inc., a family-owned company based in New Brunswick, Canada.



Through its subsidiaries, Omega Protein owns three menhaden manufacturing facilities in the United States. Omega Protein also has a long-term supply contract with Ocean Harvesters, which owns 30 fishing vessels which harvest menhaden. All fishing vessels owned and operated by Ocean Harvesters, an independent company, were formerly owned by Omega Protein. Any references to commercial fishing of menhaden relate to Ocean Harvesters, not Omega Protein or Cooke Inc.

