Freitag, 05.05.2023
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
WKN: A2P0BS | ISIN: CA38076F1053 | Ticker-Symbol: TX0
Frankfurt
05.05.23
16:33 Uhr
0,071 Euro
+0,011
+17,36 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2023 | 17:50
124 Leser
Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Announces Termination Of Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) (the "Company") announces that it will not proceed with its public offering previously announced on May 4, 2023. This results from an assessment by the Company's management that the Company may have better alternatives for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders.

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

For more information, please contact:

Gerald Panneton, Chairman & CEO
gpanneton@goldterracorp.com

Mara Strazdins, Manager of Investor Relations
Phone: 1-778-897-1590 | 604-689-1749 ext 102
strazdins@goldterracorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resource Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753182/Gold-Terra-Announces-Termination-Of-Public-Offering

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
