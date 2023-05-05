Gold Terra Resource Corp: Gold Terra Announces Termination Of Public Offering

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) (the "Company") announces that it will not proceed with its public offering previously announced on May 4, 2023. This results from an assessment by the Company's management that the Company may have better alternatives for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders.

