Verallia (Paris:VRLA) announces that Standard Poor's has upgraded the Group's long-term credit rating to BBB- with a positive outlook.

The issue rating on the group's two Sustainability-Linked bonds of 500 millions euros each, issued on May and November 2021, is also raised to BBB-.

This upgrade is a sign of full recognition of the Group's financial strength and the robustness of its profitable growth business model.

Verallia is now rated Baa3 by Moody's with a stable outlook and BBB- by Standard Poor's with a positive outlook.

"The upgrade of Verallia's credit rating by Standard Poor's, shortly after the upgrade of the credit rating by Moody's, confirms the Investment Grade status of the Group. It reflects Standard Poor's confidence in our financial policy and in the robustness of our operational performance and profitable growth strategy, reinforced by a clear decarbonation roadmap." said Nathalie Delbreuve, Chief Financial Officer of Verallia.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We are joining forces with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop beneficial and sustainable new solutions for all.

With more than 10,000 employees and 34 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and the world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide.

In 2022, Verallia produced close to 17 billion glass bottles and jars and posted revenue of €3.4 billion Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and is included in the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

