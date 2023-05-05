Valsoft Corp.: Valsoft Officially Announces the Acquisition of Legislative Information and Document Management Software Solution, Irosoft

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Montreal-based company specializing in the acquisition and development of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to officially announce the acquisition of the assets of Irosoft Inc. ("Irosoft").

Irosoft's solutions are leaders in the technology and services space, specializing in leveraging structured and unstructured data using tools, algorithms, and products based on automatic natural language processing (NLP).

"Irosoft has almost 30 years of expertise, making the solution a leader in legal management solutions and document management. We were looking for a company that shared the same values as Irosoft," said René-Luc Morin, former co-owner of Irosoft. "Valsoft has proven to be the best choice for our employees, and our customers, with the ability to grow globally. We are particularly proud of this transaction because Valsoft is a Quebec-based company."

With a well-established reputation in the legislative sector and a unique legislative information management system (LIMS), Irosoft will be a great addition to the Local Government Vertical at Valsoft.

Irosoft's notoriety also comes from the many instances of its document management solution (Docuthèque) deployed by a large number of public organizations.

With its team of specialized and experienced consultants, Irosoft also offers a large array of consulting services in the field of information management and digital transformation.

"We're excited to welcome our colleagues at Irosoft to the Valsoft family," said Sam Youssef, CEO at Valsoft. "The team, experience, and reputation are well aligned with our existing values, and we look forward to building on the excellent customer relationship that Irosoft developed over the years."

Aspire Software, the operating group at Valsoft, will be working closely with the existing management team to further strengthen its position in Quebec while exploring new opportunities abroad.

"Excellent customer service and robust software solutions will continue to be at the forefront of Irosoft's priorities," added Michael Assi, CEO at Aspire. "We look forward to working with the team to expand on its commitment of being at the forefront of the latest trends and methodologies in artificial intelligence."

About Valsoft

Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies, enabling each business to deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industry or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that molds companies into leaders in their respective industries. Valsoft looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management.

About Irosoft

Founded in 1995, Irosoft is a technology and services company specializing in the leveraging of structured and unstructured data. It develops tools, algorithms and products based on automatic natural language processing (NLP) techniques that enable its customers to transform simple information into useful and easily exploitable data. Irosoft brings strong value to customers' data by producing, simplifying, and optimizing it.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo, General Counsel and Shinjay (Ssin) Choi, Senior Legal Counsel. Irosoft was represented by Guy Rouleau, Nicolas Sayour and Jean-François Noël from Fasken (Montréal, Québec).

For more information on the company, please visit https://www.valsoftcorp.com/

For further information:

Joey Strizzi

Director of Communications and Public Relations Valsoft Corporation\

j.strizzi@valsoftcorp.com

Office: 514-316-7647

Mobile: 514-258-0256

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753168/Valsoft-Officially-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Legislative-Information-and-Document-Management-Software-Solution-Irosoft