DJ Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP (CSH2 LN) Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP: Net Asset Value(s) 05-May-2023 / 18:35 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Smart Overnight Return - UCITS ETF C-GBP

DEALING DATE: 05-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 1065.2159

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 330487

CODE: CSH2 LN

ISIN: LU1230136894

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1230136894 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSH2 LN Sequence No.: 241866 EQS News ID: 1626195 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626195&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 12:35 ET (16:35 GMT)