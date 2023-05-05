Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 5 mai/May 2023) - High Fusion Inc. (FUZN) has announced a name and symbol change to Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. (MJMJ).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on May 8, 2023.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on May 5, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

High Fusion Inc. (FUZN) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Vertical Peak Holdings Inc. (MJMJ).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP le 8 mai 2023.

Les documents d'information sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 5 mai 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 8 mai/May 2023 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: FUZN New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: MJMJ New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 92539R 10 7 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 92539R 10 7 3 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 42967W102/CA42967W1023

If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.