Doseology Sciences Inc.: Doseology Announces New Director and Corporate Secretary

KELOWNA, BC, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Doseology Sciences Inc. (CSE: MOOD) (OTCQB: DOSEF) (FSE: VU7) (the "Company"), a life sciences company focused on mental health and wellness, is pleased to announce the appointment of Shawn Balaghi as a director of the Company, and Lindsay Hamelin as Corporate Secretary of the Company.

Shawn brings over 20 years of experience in the capital markets industry globally, holding key roles in finance, corporate development, and strategic planning. Previously, he has served as the CEO and CFO for several publicly listed companies and has worked closely with some of the largest independent auditing firms in Canada and the US. Shawn has raised over $300 Million in funding for several start-ups and has led them to public listings in Canada, the US, and Germany. Shawn has been the President, Director & Co-Founder of RED Bioscience since July 2020, the President of Thrive California Industries Inc. since March 2018, and performing investor relations services for Northern Lights Resources Inc. since December 2020.

Lindsay has 17 years experience as a self-employed consultant and working in leading Canadian law firms. During her career, she has focused on securities and corporate finance and assists with managing and orchestrating public company requirements with a focus on the CSE, TSXV and TSX stock exchanges, as well as listings on the OTC Markets.

The Company also announces that Dustin Merritt has resigned as the Corporate Secretary of the Company and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

About Doseology Sciences Inc.

Doseology Sciences Inc. is building a progressive brand focused on mental health and wellness through innovative nutraceutical products. Doseology aims to make a meaningful impact on the mental health pandemic by utilizing and developing functional fungi. Doseology's functional mushroom products, including tinctures, powders and supplements, are available on doseology.com.

