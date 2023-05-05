DJ Amundi Asset Management: Name Change

Please note that on June 2nd, 2023, Amundi will change the name of the following fund:

-- Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of June 2nd, 2023(at the open).

ISIN Tickers Current ShareClass Name New ShareClass Name LU1407890547 U10C LN Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc US10 LN LU1407890620 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist U10G LN LU1407891271 UH10 LN Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged to GBP - Dist Hedged Dist

