Freitag, 05.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
05.05.2023
Amundi Asset Management: Name Change

DJ Amundi Asset Management: Name Change

Amundi Asset Management (U10C,US10,U10G,UH10) Amundi Asset Management: Name Change 05-May-2023 / 19:20 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Name Change

Please note that on June 2nd, 2023, Amundi will change the name of the following fund:

-- Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF

-- Overview of the changes

-- Please find below the new names, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of June 2nd, 2023(at the open). 

ISIN     Tickers Current ShareClass Name                New ShareClass Name 
LU1407890547 U10C LN Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc      Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Acc 
       US10 LN 
LU1407890620     Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist     Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF Dist 
       U10G LN 
LU1407891271 UH10 LN Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly    Amundi US Treasury Bond 10+Y UCITS ETF GBP 
           Hedged to GBP - Dist                 Hedged Dist

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1407890547, LU1407890620, LU1407891271 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     U10C,US10,U10G,UH10 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 241862 
EQS News ID:  1626125 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1626125&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 05, 2023 13:20 ET (17:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
