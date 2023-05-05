Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
Tradegate
05.05.23
18:36 Uhr
12,885 Euro
+0,495
+4,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
ACCESSWIRE
05.05.2023
86 Leser
CNH Industrial: New Holland Wins Green Good Design Award for LNG tractor

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture, a global brand of CNH Industrial, has been awarded a 2023 Green Good Design Award for its T7 Methane Power LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) prototype tractor.

The awards are organized by the Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design and The European Centre for Architecture Art Design and Urban Studies. This special GREEN edition of GOOD DESIGN highlights important work that spearheads fully sustainable design, from new international products and buildings to construction and planning projects.

The new T7 prototype furthers CNH Industrial's leadership position in the quest for viable alternative fuels. This new LNG system provides four times the fuel storage of New Holland's T6 model, the world's first commercialized compressed natural gas tractor, which more than doubles the autonomy and creates more value for customers.

CNH Industrial partnered with Bennamann, a UK-based expert whose multi-patented approach converts fugitive methane to clean biofuel - helping support an energy independent and sustainable farm system. When the T7 prototype is integrated within this process, an operation's overall carbon footprint can be 'better than zero.'

Blending style, function and sustainability, the prototype features an all-new exterior with remodeled hood and state-of-the-art lighting. Inside the cab, the operator will benefit from a range of improvements: a full-length skydome roof for enhanced visibility, the innovative SideWinder Ultra armrest for greater comfort, a larger IntelliView 12-inch touchscreen, and ergonomically shaped seats.

The Green Good Design award recognizes CNH Industrial's commitment to sustainable design that generates long-term value for its customers.

CNH Industrial, Friday, May 5, 2023, Press release picture

New Holland wins Green Good Design Award for LNG tractor


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753239/New-Holland-Wins-Green-Good-Design-Award-for-LNG-tractor

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
