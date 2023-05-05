Anzeige
Freitag, 05.05.2023
Sondermeldung: Es riecht nach großen News: Hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein?
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (OSE/NYSE: GOGL) today released its fifth annual ESG Report.

The 2022 report is prepared in accordance with the Marine Transportation framework established by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the disclosure requirements of the UN Global Compact as well as reporting guidelines for NASDAQ/Euronext stock exchanges.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO, comments: "We are pleased to release our fifth comprehensive and stand-alone ESG report, which provides an opportunity to reflect on our ESG journey and demonstrate our progress.

In 2021, we set ambitious emission reduction targets and aim to reduce our Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) values by 15% by 2026 and 30% by 2030, compared to 2019. We have also set an ambition to reach net-zero by 2050.

We are proud to report that we are well underway to achieve those targets. In 2022, we decreased our carbon intensity by 9.1% compared to our 2019 baseline.

We invite you to read our report and hope you find it useful."

The ESG report can be found on the Company's website.

For further queries, please contact:
Ulrik Uhrenfeldt Andersen, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Ocean Management AS
Telephone: +47 22 01 73 53

May 5, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Attachment

  • 2022 Annual ESG Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/23244f4d-d69b-4d80-ba42-e021dcb7e6d1)

