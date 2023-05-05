DWK Life Sciences ("DWK"), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of laboratory glassware, plasticware, and primary packaging solutions, has completed the acquisition of Assem-Pak Aluseal ("Assem-Pak"), a U.S. company based in Vineland, New Jersey. Assem-Pak, which was founded 23 years ago and currently employs 110 people at their New Jersey facility, specializes in the production of premium rubber stoppers and aluminum seals as well as premium services such as washing, cleaning, assembling, and kitting of primary packaging for the Life Science market.

The acquisition will allow DWK to broaden its range of customizable packaging solutions for the Life Science industry segment, enabling it to support customers at every critical step of their development process. Assem-Pak also strengthens DWK's value proposition of providing bundled solutions, allowing organizations to consolidate and simplify their complex supply chains.

DWK's recent investments in its plants in Rockwood (U.S.) and Holzminden (Germany) have increased its manufacturing capability for glass vials across the U.S. and Europe. With the addition of Assem-Pak, DWK continues its expansion plan to further strengthen its presence in the Life Science packaging solutions market.

"I'm excited that Assem-Pak has joined the DWK family to enhance our vision of being a leading packaging solutions provider. Assem-Pak's combination of manufacturing expertise and service offerings is a great addition to our already extensive global production and service footprint. This acquisition will allow DWK to capitalize on increasing demand for custom solutions to meet the complex needs of the Life Science industry," said Armin Reiche, CEO of DWK Life Sciences.

Jeff Schempp, CEO of DWK Life Sciences LLC (North America) added: "The combination of Assem-Pak's manufacturing capabilities in rubber stoppers and aluminum seals combined with DWK's global market access makes this a perfect fit for both companies. We're happy to have a great team join the DWK Group to help us achieve our objectives for years to come."

About DWK Life Sciences

DWK Life Sciences is the leading global manufacturer and provider of precision labware as well as primary packaging solutions for Life Science Research, Applied Sciences and Diagnostics, and Pharmaceutical markets.

With over 35,000 products, the company's offering includes the most comprehensive range of premium laboratory glassware together with a complementary portfolio of plastic products. They are manufactured at 12 global sites and marketed under the acclaimed brands DURAN®, WHEATON®, and KIMBLE®.

Worldwide, our 1,900 employees are dedicated to developing and delivering superior products and services to meet the highest expectations of customers in laboratories and production environments around the world. To learn more, visit www.DWK.com.

DWK Life Sciences is a portfolio company of One Equity Partners.

About One Equity Partners

One Equity Partners ("OEP") is a middle market private equity firm focused on the industrial, healthcare, and technology sectors in North America and Europe. The firm seeks to build market-leading companies by identifying and executing transformative business combinations. OEP is a trusted partner with a differentiated investment process, a broad and senior team, and an established track record generating long-term value for its partners. Since 2001, the firm has completed more than 300 transactions worldwide. OEP, founded in 2001, spun out of JP Morgan in 2015. The firm has offices in New York, Chicago, Frankfurt and Amsterdam. For more information, please visit www.oneequity.com.

