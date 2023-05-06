Grande Prairie, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2023) - Mr. Dean Swanberg announces that on May 5, 2023 he disposed of ownership over 1,800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") of Zedcor Inc. ("Zedcor") through a private transaction. Each share was sold at $0.60 for an aggregate sales price of $1,080,000. The Common Shares of Zedcor are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol ZDC.

As a result of the foregoing, Mr. Swanberg now beneficially owns and has direction or control over a total of 22,000,000 Common Shares of Zedcor, representing 30.71% of Zedcor's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

Prior to the disposition of Common Shares, Mr. Swanberg held or had control or direction over 23,800,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 32.64% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of Zedcor on a non-diluted basis.

The securities were sold for investment purposes. Mr. Swanberg may from time to time, depending on market conditions and other factors, acquire additional securities of Zedcor, or continue to hold or dispose of some or all of the securities of Zedcor directly or indirectly held by him in the open market, by private agreement or otherwise.

For further details regarding the disposition of the Common Shares described above, see the Early Warning Report dated May 5, 2023 available on Zedcor's SEDAR profile.

The address of Zedcor is 300, 151 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary, Alberta T3B 6B7. The address of Mr. Swanberg is 720058 Range Road 51, County of Grande Prairie No. 1, Alberta T8X 4G1.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE EARLY WARNING REPORT FILED IN CONNECTION WITH THIS MATTER, PLEASE CONTACT:

Dean Swanberg

Email: dean@zedcor.ca

Telephone: 780-876-2354

