Samstag, 06.05.2023

WKN: A2AG0F | ISIN: SE0006091997 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YR
Frankfurt
05.05.23
15:42 Uhr
0,321 Euro
-0,011
-3,32 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMMUNOVIA AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2023 | 13:48
Immunovia AB: The board member Philipp von Hugo resigns from Immunovia's board at his own request

LUND, Sweden, May 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philipp von Hugo, member of the board of directors of Immunovia AB (publ) ("Immunovia" or the "Company"), has at his own request notified his resignation from the Board of Directors of the Company and therefore declines re-election at annual general meeting on 26 May 2023.

Philipp von Hugo, who has served as board member of Immunovia since the annual general meeting in 2022, has on 5 May 2023 at his own request with immediate effect, notified his resignation from his position as board member of Immunovia and consequently declines re-election, at the annual general meeting on 26 May 2023.

The Nomination Committee of the Company has been informed of his decision.

"We thank Philipp for his commitment to the board and wish him the best in his future engagements", comments the chair of the Board of Directors Carl Borrebaeck.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Carl Borrebaeck
Chair of the Board of Directors
carl.borrebaeck@immun.lth.se
+46 70 821 83 30

Karin Almqvist Liwendahl
Chief Financial Officer
karin.almqvist.liwendahl@immunovia.com
+46 709 11 56 08

ABOUT IMMUNOVIA

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company with the vision to revolutionize blood-based diagnostics and increase survival rates for patients with cancer. The company is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. Immunovia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information please visit www.immunovia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13121/3765124/2038906.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-board-member-philipp-von-hugo-resigns-from-immunovias-board-at-his-own-request-301817696.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
