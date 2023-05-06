North Charleston, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2023) - Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) today celebrated with Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to the United States, during an event at Boeing South Carolina to mark the order of up to 49 787 Dreamliners.





Princess Reema was joined at the event by Captain Ibrahim Koshy, SAUDIA CEO; Dave Calhoun, President and CEO of The Boeing Company; Stan Deal, President and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes; and, Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air.

Speaking on the event, Captain Ibrahim Koshy, SAUDIA CEO commented: "Today's event is in recognition of the strong and enduring ties that bind Saudi Arabia and the U.S. - a relationship that has been forged over many years and across the generations. We are dedicated to working with our long-standing partners, Boeing, to realise our vision to advance the region's aviation sector with sustainability at its core. Our recent order of up to 49 fuel-efficient Dreamliners is also testament to our unwavering commitment to further grow our network in support of Saudi Arabia's ambitious plans to transform the Kingdom into a world-class tourism destination."





About Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA):

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East's largest airlines.

SAUDIA is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO). It has been one of the 19 member airlines of the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

SAUDIA has received many prestigious industry awards and recognitions. Most recently, it was ranked a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX), and the carrier was awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health Safety.

For further information on Saudi Arabian Airlines, please visit www.saudia.com.

