J&T Express Middle East: Global Logistics Company, J&T Express, Introduces Domestic Express Service in Riyadh

Nation-wide rollout to be expected in the coming months.

Companies and individuals can utilize the service.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Express KSA has announced the launch of its Domestic Express Service in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The move is aligned with the award-winning logistics provider's continuous efforts to facilitate dependable, efficient, and customer-centric services, catering to the surging demand for domestic logistics solutions across the Kingdom.





Domestic Express was introduced to offer a convenient and timely service that enables companies and individuals based in Riyadh to have their parcels collected from their locations and transported across the Kingdom, faster. Riyadh-based customers can place their orders with J&T Express APP and have the courier pick up their parcels within 24 hours. The service can also be used for existing solutions such as door-to-door, package collect and return services. Backed by multiple distribution centers and various service points strategically located throughout KSA, J&T Express' massive fleet is mobilized to provide nationwide coverage, which not only includes large cities but also access to the remote areas.

"We are very excited about rolling out our Domestic Express Service in Saudi Arabia - a key market for us in the region - and more specifically, Riyadh, one of the largest and most dynamic cities where the e-commerce business continues to grow at an accelerating rate," said Sean Xiao, CEO of J&T Express Middle East. "This ties in well with the growing demand for advanced services and is part of our ongoing efforts to meet the evolving requirements of our customers by leveraging our international expertise and capabilities, as a global service provider."

"Riyadh is the first market to benefit from this service; nation-wide expansion will follow in the coming months." Added Xiao.

J&T Express provides a comprehensive range of benefits to its customers. The company has nationwide coverage, including all cities within KSA. Additionally, J&T Express offers a free and convenient door-to-door pickup service, saving customers both time and money. The company's reliable Cash on Delivery (COD) service also provides customers with added flexibility and convenience. Furthermore, customers can choose to have their parcels delivered on weekends, including Fridays and public holidays, upon request. J&T Express prides itself on its fast response time, promising to address any client concerns within just 0.5 hours. The company is customer-oriented, providing personalized services tailored to meet individual delivery needs. Lastly, customers can benefit from J&T Express' insurance coverage, which offers full protection and fast claims processing, ensuring a worry-free delivery experience.

With a growing customer base that includes some of the top e-commerce platforms in the Middle East, such as Noon, SheIn, TikTok, SONY, Samsung, Huawei, LG, CNPC, Vivo, MI, OPPO, amongst others, J&T Express is prioritizing online businesses and individual customers alike by expanding its range of services through the use of the latest technology.

The global logistics provider is also expected to open one of the largest regional sorting centers in Saudi later this year. "This investment in infrastructure underpins our commitment to delivering efficient and reliable logistics services to our customers in the Kingdom and will see us migrating the latest technologies to enhance the overall performance and capabilities of our team on the ground," added Sean Xiao.

For more information, please visit https://www.jtexpress-sa.com/ / https://www.jtexpress.ae/ or contact cs@jtexpress.sa.com / cs@jtexpress.ae.com

ABOUT J&T EXPRESS

J&T Express is a global logistics company with a rapidly-growing presence in the Middle East. On a global scale, J&T Express holds a network that spans across 5 continents with 290 large-scale sorting centers and 22,000 courier depots. Some of the key features J&T Express offers include free pickup, COD services, competitive pricing, real-time tracking and rapid 0.5-hour response times, all of which operate seven days a week.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2070490/JT_Express_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-logistics-company-jt-express-introduces-domestic-express-service-in-riyadh-301816968.html