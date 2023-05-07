A quiet week for ATX TR, which lost 0,76 percent to 6.888 points, year to date Topperformer EVN was also No 1. in week 18. Kapsch TrafficCom lost nearly 10 percent on Friday. News came from Frequentis, ams Osram, Lenzing, FACC, Kontron, Valneva, Wolftank, RHI Magnesita, RBI. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -0,76% to 6.888,83 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at 4,42%. Up to now there were 48 days with a positive and 39 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 8,27% away, from the low 7,88%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2023 is Tuesday with 0,41%, the weakest is Wednesday with -0,28%. These are the best-performers this week: EVN 4,35% in front of Warimpex 4% and UBM 3,38%. And the following stocks performed worst: Österreichische Post -9,43% ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...